Argentinian crypto millionaire found dead; chopped up body parts unearthed from a suitcase

Argentinian cryptocurrency influencer, Fernando Perez Algaba, who had been missing for over a week, was tragically found dead on Wednesday.

According to a report by New York Post, his remains were discovered inside a suitcase near a stream in Buenos Aires. The disturbing case was brought to light when a group of children found the red suitcase filled with body parts while playing by the stream on Sunday.

After the parents of the children informed the police, an investigation ensued. The package contained Algaba's legs and forearms, with his other arm found in the stream.

On Wednesday, the police located the missing head and torso. The body parts appeared to be cleanly amputated, indicating the involvement of a professional in the crime.

Autopsy results revealed that Algaba had been shot three times before his body was dismembered. The police were able to identify him through his fingerprints and distinctive tattoos on the body parts.

The self-made millionaire, based in Barcelona and known for flaunting his lavish lifestyle to nearly one million Instagram followers, earned his wealth by renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrency. He had been in Argentina for a week before his disappearance and alleged murder.

Algaba was expected to return the keys to a rented apartment on July 19, but he never showed up, and his phone remained unanswered. Subsequently, a missing person complaint was filed by the property owner.

In connection with Algaba's death, the police have arrested one person and are investigating the motive behind the crime. While they suspect that numerous debts may have played a role in the tragedy, a thorough investigation is ongoing.

