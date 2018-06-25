Baba Ramdev's statue to be installed at Madame Tussauds museum in London

He created one of the world's largest consumer goods company that has around 2 million retails stores in India, after taking yoga to every household in the country. And now, Patanjali chief and yoga guru Baba Ramdev is well on his way to becoming the first yoga guru or 'yogi' whose statute would be installed at the London's famous Madame Tussauds museum. The yoga guru's statute would be seen along with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, and many other famous Indians.

"First time the statue of a Yogi would be installed at @MadameTussauds museum in London. This will further add to the glory of the science of Yoga and will motivate people across the globe to adopt a Yogic lifestyle," Ramdev tweeted on Monday. Madame Tussauds, a wax museum in London with smaller museums across the globe, is a major tourist attraction in the English capital, displaying the waxworks of famous people and popular film characters across history.

First time the statue of a Yogi be installed at @MadameTussauds museum in London. This will further add to the glory of the science of Yoga and will motivate people across the globe to adopt a Yogic lifestyle pic.twitter.com/AhXdC28U2R - Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

Earlier on Friday, Baba Ramdev told media that he had received the proposal from the museum authorities around April and that he had accepted it after much persuasion. "Today yoga guru Ramdev announced in a press conference held in London that he has given consent to long sought after the request of Madame Tussauds museum to put his look-alike statue as it will arouse curiosity about character and knowledge of yoga and yogi among millions of international tourists," Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijara Wala tweeted.

Baba Ramdev on Saturday said yoga and Ayurveda are the two biggest gifts to the world from India. He also shared a picture of himself, doing yoga in London. "Yoga, spirituality and Ayurveda are India's biggest contribution to the world for the welfare of mankind," he tweeted.

Baba Ramdev's Patanjali is already giving a run for the money for retail giants like Nestle, Colgate, Procter & Gamble, and Hindustan Unilever. His lieutenant and Patanjali second-in-command Acharya Balkrishna has already made it to the Forbe's billionaire list. Patanjali's annual turnover crossed the Rs 10,000-crore mark in 2017 but the company is expecting to double it this fiscal. He has already made his intentions clear about making a big entry into online retailing in India.

The yoga guru recently said he would soon launch a clothing brand called Paridhan. His also launched 'India's WhatsApp' or 'swadeshi' version of WhatsApp, which faced some initial roadblocks but would be re-launched soon.