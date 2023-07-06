Belarus leader Lukashenko claims Wagner leader Prigozhin is now in Russia

The Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday said that the leader of Wagner Group and the orchestrator of a brief rebellion in Russia last month, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is currently in the Russian city of St. Petersburg and not Belarus.

Prigozhin's whereabouts had remained unknown since the mutiny took place.

As part of the resolution to end the stand-off, charges against Prigozhin were dropped, and he was offered sanctuary in Belarus. However, Lukashenko declared on Thursday that Prigozhin is in St Petersburg and not within the territory of Belarus. Lukashenko, who had played a role in brokering the deal to resolve the mutiny, had previously stated that Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus just over a week ago.

According to a report by BBC, the news outlet had tracked Prigozhin's private jet, which had flown to Belarus in late June before returning to Russia on the same evening. The aircraft has since made several flights between St Petersburg and Moscow, although it remains uncertain whether Prigozhin was on board.

However, the BBC cannot independently verify Lukashenko's claim regarding Prigozhin's current location.

Lukashenko further mentioned that, to his knowledge, the other Wagner fighters were still stationed at their bases, which may include locations in eastern Ukraine or a training facility in Russia's Krasnodar region. Lukashenko affirmed that his offer for Wagner to station some of its fighters in Belarus, an offer that has raised concerns among neighboring NATO countries, still stands.

He has even proposed several Soviet-era military sites for their use. However, Lukashenko acknowledged that Wagner may have a different perspective on the matter, without divulging further details.

"But Wagner have a different vision," Lukashenko said.

"Of course I won;t tell you about that. At present, the issue of their relocation has not been resolved,” he added,

Regarding the relocation of Wagner fighters, Lukashenko stated that the issue remains unresolved. He dismissed the notion of Wagner posing a threat to Belarus, as he did not believe they would ever take up arms against his country.

Lukashenko, who has maintained his grip on power in Belarus since 1994 and faced allegations of rigging the 2020 elections, expressed confidence in the situation.

The Wagner Group, a private military organization composed of mercenaries, has been operating alongside the regular Russian army in Ukraine. Prigozhin's mutiny involved Wagner mercenaries crossing from field camps in Ukraine into the city of Rostov-on-Don in southern Russia, taking control of certain security facilities.

Subsequently, the Wagner fighters headed north towards Moscow, prompting increased security measures in various regions, including the capital. Russian President Vladimir Putin later revealed that Russian pilots were killed during the mutiny, and it appears that several aircraft were also destroyed.

Initially, Putin accused the group of treason. However, under the agreement that ended the mutiny, Prigozhin was granted security and the Russian criminal case against Wagner was dropped. The fighters were given the options of signing regular army contracts, returning home, or relocating to Belarus.

Recent satellite imagery has indicated the potential establishment of tents at a former military base near Minsk, but there have been no confirmed reports of such developments as of now.

