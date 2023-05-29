scorecardresearch
Business Today
Boeing looks to sell at least 150 737 Max jets to Riyadh Air

The new carrier, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is looking for about 300 to 400 single-aisle jets in total, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

 Boeing Co BA.N is working on a deal to sell at least 150 737 Max jetliners to Saudi Arabian startup Riyadh Air, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The new carrier, wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), is looking for about 300 to 400 single-aisle jets in total, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. Airbus SE AIR.PA could also claim a part of the order, the report added.

Boeing declined to comment, while Riyadh Air and PIF did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Boeing previously won another order by state-owned airline Saudia and Riyadh Air for a combined 78 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, the fifth-largest commercial order by value in the plane maker's history.

Published on: May 29, 2023, 9:38 AM IST
