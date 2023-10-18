scorecardresearch
6 French airports evacuated after threat of terrorist attack

The airports of Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, and Beauvais received bomb threats this morning and have been evacuated.

France: The threat comes on the day a synagogue in Berlin was firebombed.  France: The threat comes on the day a synagogue in Berlin was firebombed. 

Six French airports have been evacuated over the threat of terrorist attack, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday. The report said that the airports of Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse, and Beauvais received bomb threats this morning and had been evacuated. The threat comes on the day a synagogue in Berlin was firebombed. 

The Lille airport is being evacuated due to a bomb scare, the airport said on Wednesday on X. "State security teams are on site," the airport said. BFM TV said the Toulouse, Nice, and Lyon airports were also evacuated due to security alerts.

France is on its highest state of alert after the October 13 murder of a teacher in a suspected Islamist attack, Reuters reported.  

 

Published on: Oct 18, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
