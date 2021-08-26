Britain warns of 'imminent attack' on Kabul airport amid evacuations

The British government says large numbers of people hoping to leave Afghanistan remain outside Kabul airport, despite warnings to leave because of the risk of a suicide bombing.

The United States, Australia and Britain have told their citizens to leave the area immediately. It comes after President Joe Biden warned of the threat of attacks from militants linked to the Islamic State group.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told the BBC on Thursday there was very, very credible reporting of an imminent attack at the airport.

Heappey conceded that people are desperate to leave and there is an appetite by many in the queue to take their chances, but the reporting of this threat is very credible indeed and there is a real imminence to it.

