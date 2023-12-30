Canada-based Lakhbir Singh Landa of Babbar Khalsa International declared terrorist by MHA

Babbar Khalsa International's Lakhbir Singh Landa has been designated as a terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Based in Canada, Landa, 33, played a crucial role in plotting a rocket attack on the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali in 2021.

Landa, who is a crucial member of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) -- a pro-Khalistani group, supervised the smuggling of arms and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from Pakistan to India. He is wanted by the Punjab Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in this regard.

Born in Punjab's Tarn Taran district in 1989, Landa fled to Canada in 2017. Currently, he is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

According to a notification issued by Home Ministry, Landa was also closely associated with Canada-based pro-Khalistan elements (PKEs), including deceased Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun among others.

“Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, backed by cross border agency, was involved in the terror attack through shoulder mounted Rocket Propelled Grenade on the building of Punjab State Intelligence Headquarter at Mohali. He has been involved in supply of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), arms, sophisticated weapons, explosives from across the border to various modules for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab,” the notification said.

The Home ministry said Landa was also involved in various criminal cases related to the raising of terror modules, extortion, killings, planting IEDs, smuggling of weapons and narcotics and using funds or proceeds thereof for terrorist acts in Punjab and other parts of the country.

Besides, the gangster is involved in targeted killings, extortions and other anti-national activities in different parts of India, the notification said.

