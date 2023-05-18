'Cheating lowlifes': Donald Trump already claiming interference in 2024 Election

Former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday morning delivered a tirade against law enforcement officials investigating him for a wide range of potential criminal offenses.

Writing on Truth Social, the twice-impeached ex-president ranted over the various investigations into his actions and the criminal indictment against him in New York.

He wrote, “I WAS BEING FRAMED BY THE FBI AND THE DOJ.”

“NOW IT CONTINUES WITH THE BOXES HOAX, THE ‘PERFECT’ PHONE CALL IN ATLANTA, THE MANHATTAN D.A., AND THE NEW YORK STATE A.G. SCAM. WHAT A GROUP, BUT ALL REPORT TO THE DOJ IN WASHINGTON. IT’S JAMES COMEY AND THE SLEAZEBAGS ALL OVER AGAIN,” he said.

Trump said the legal cases against him were simply “election interference.”

“THEY ARE PLAYING ELECTION INTERFERENCE IN 2024 THROUGH ILLEGAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGAINST REPUBLICANS, IN PARTICULAR YOUR FAVORITE PRESIDENT, ME. THESE ARE CHEATING LOWLIFES, BUT WE WILL WIN. OUR COUNTRY IS GOING TO HELL!," he added.

The rant came hours after the special counsel John Durham, who spent about four years investigating the Trump-Russia probe, accused the FBI of acting negligently by opening the investigation based on vague and insufficient information in a sweeping 300-page report.

Special counsel John Durham, named by then-Attorney General William Barr to examine the origins and conduct of the investigation into whether Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia, criticised the FBI at length in the report, NBC News reported.

Who is John Durham?

Durham has spent decades as a Justice Department prosecutor, with past assignments including investigations into the FBI’s cozy relationship with mobsters in Boston and the CIA’s destruction of videotapes of its harsh interrogations of terrorism subjects.

He was appointed in 2019 to investigate potential misconduct by US government officials as they examined Russian election interference in 2016 and whether there was any illegal coordination between the Kremlin and Trump’s presidential campaign.

(With agency inputs)

