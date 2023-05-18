Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warns AI could cause 'real displacement' of human jobs

After the eruption of AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard in the public domain, tech leaders are debating about the threats it can pose in the future, especially, job losses. In an interview with CNBC, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that every time there is a new technology in the market, it is bound to displace a few jobs.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on AI taking away jobs

Nadella told CNBC that every time a new technology emerges, there is “real dispacement” that can take place in the job market. However, he added that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can also create new jobs.

As per his statement, “I mean, there can be a billion developers. In fact, the world needs a billion developers. So, the idea that this is actually a democratizing tool to make access to new technology and access to new knowledge easier, so that the ramp-up on the learning curve is easier.”

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings, Nadella said that the new technology still requires human beings to read, edit and approve content. He believes that AI will bring “satisfaction to current jobs and net new jobs”. He added that salaries of employees can also go up as a result of the company’s plans.

Thousands of tech luminaries including Elon Musk, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and more sent out an open letter demanding an immediate 6-month pause on training of AI systems that are more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4. They believe that AI can pose “profound risks to society and humanity”. Microsoft has made a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI and has integrated its tech in its search engine Bing.

Talking about the fast development of AI, Nadella said, “If anything, I feel, yes, it’s moving fast, but moving fast in the right direction. Humans are in the loop versus being out of the loop. It’s a design choice, which, at least, we have made.”

Bill Gates also emphasised that AI can prove to be an asset for education. Nadella believes the same. In the interview, he stated that eventually students will get access to ‘AI tutors’ who will break down and eliminate their “fear of learning”. He further added that critical thinking will be “very much what humans do” but there is an opportunity where we can take advantage of new tools.

