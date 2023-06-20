China blocks proposal at UN to blacklist 26/11 attacks accused and LeT terrorist Sajid Mir

China on Tuesday blocked a proposal by India and the US at the United Nations to designate Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT) terrorist Sajid Mir as a global terrorist. Mis is wanted in India for his involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks. He has a bounty of $5 million placed on his head by the US for his role in the Mumbai terror attacks.

Beijing blocked the proposal that had been moved by the US and co-designated by India to blacklist Mir under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist and subject him to an assets freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

In September last year, China put a hold on the proposal to designate Mir at the UN. Today, Beijing blocked the proposal. The move came just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to land in America for an official state visit.

In June, Mir was jailed for over 15 years in a terror-financing case by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan. Pakistani authorities had in the past claimed Mir had died, but Western countries remained unconvinced and demanded proof of his death, according to the news agency PTI. This issue became a major sticking point in FATF's assessment of Pakistan's progress on the action plan late last year.

"Mir was LeT's operations manager for the attacks, playing a leading role in their planning, preparation, and execution,” the US State Department has said.

This is not the first time Beijing has blocked the proposal to blacklist Pakistan-based terrorists under the sanctions committee of the UN Security Council.

In October last year, China blocked proposals by India and the US to blacklist LeT founder Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed and Shahid Mehmood, deputy chief of a front for the LeT named the Falah I Insaniyat Foundation (FIF).

(With inputs from PTI)

