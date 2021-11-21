China downgrades diplomatic relations with Lithuania over Taiwan issue

China has downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania, the country's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that the country decided to take the move after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to set up a representative office in that country earlier this month.

China on Sunday expressed "strong dissatisfaction" over Lithuania's move, according to the statement.

