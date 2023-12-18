scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
LATEST
World
Citigroup China investment bank plans delayed by data law

Feedback

Citigroup China investment bank plans delayed by data law

The bank is now looking to start the China securities business around the end of 2024 at the earliest, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
While no timetable had been set, Citigroup had internally estimated the license would be in place in mid-2023, Bloomberg reported. While no timetable had been set, Citigroup had internally estimated the license would be in place in mid-2023, Bloomberg reported.

Citigroup Inc's plan to set up a wholly-owned securities business in China is taking longer than expected because the bank needs more time to comply with the country's data laws, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The bank is now looking to start the China securities business around the end of 2024 at the earliest, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.

While no timetable had been set, Citigroup had internally estimated the license would be in place in mid-2023, Bloomberg reported.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report when contacted by Reuters.

Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said in June the U.S. bank would continue to expand its Chinese business.
 

Published on: Dec 18, 2023, 7:19 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement