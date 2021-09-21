Company will 'walk out of its darkest moment': Evergrande chairman

Specials
China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment" and deliver property projects as pledged, its chairman said in a letter to staff reported by local media on Tuesday.
In the letter, coinciding with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, chairman of the debt-laden property developer, also said Evergrande will fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.
An Evergrande spokesperson confirmed the contents of the letter to Reuters.
