Company will 'walk out of its darkest moment': Evergrande chairman

China Evergrande Group is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest moment" and deliver property projects as pledged, its chairman said in a letter to staff reported by local media on Tuesday.

In the letter, coinciding with China's mid-autumn festival, Hui Ka Yuan, chairman of the debt-laden property developer, also said Evergrande will fulfil responsibilities to property buyers, investors, partners and financial institutions.

An Evergrande spokesperson confirmed the contents of the letter to Reuters.