'Complete disconnect from our sociocultural values': Pakistan bans Holi in universities

Pakistan's Higher Education Commission (HEC) on Tuesday issued a notice banning the celebration of Holi in any of the university campuses across the country. This comes after several videos of Holi celebrations at the Quaid-i-Azam University in Islamabad went viral on social media.

The commission, in its notice, mentioned that students are forbidden to follow this festival in order to adhere to "sociocultural values". Such activities portray a complete disconnect from country's sociocultural values and are an erosion of the country's Islamic identity, the notice read.

"While there is no denying the fact that cultural, ethnic, and religious diversity leads towards an inclusive and tolerant society that profoundly respects all faiths and creeds; albeit it needs to be done so in a measured manner without going overboard. The students need to be apprised to be aware of the self-serving vested interests who use them for their own ends far from the altruistic critical thinking paradigm," it said.

In an apparent reference to Holi celebrations at Quaid-i-Azam University, the Commission stated, "This widely reported/publicized event from the platform of a university has caused concern and has disadvantageously affected the country's image."

The Commission further advised the students to refrain themselves from conducting such events in the future.

"Foregoing in view, it is advised that the HEls (higher education institutions) may prudently distance themselves from all such activities obviously incompatible with the country's identity and societal values, while ensuring that they rigorously engage their students and faculty in academic pursuits, intellectual debates, and cognitive learning besides identifying, creating, and fostering avenues for extra-curricular activities and rational discourse," said the statement.

Videos of Holi celebrations at the Quaid-i-Azam University on June 12 went viral on social media. In the videos, students could be seen playing Holi with colours and enjoying celebrations on the college campus.

According to reports, the event was held by the Mehran Students’ Council, a non-political cultural organisation of the university.

