Coronavirus crisis: Cases exceed 27 lakh, death toll crosses 1.89 lakh across the world

More than 2.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 189,970 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists countries that have reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases as of 0200 GMT on Friday.

COUNTRIES - TOTAL CASES - DEATHS

United States 49,606 874,372

Spain 22,157 213,024

Italy 25,549 189,973

France 21,856 158,387

Germany 5,269 149,811

United Kingdom 18,738 138,078

Turkey 2,491 101,790

Iran 5,481 87,026

China 4,639 82,804

Russia 555 62,773

Brazil 3,313 49,492

Belgium 6,490 42,797

Canada 2,146 42,110

Netherlands 4,177 35,729

Switzerland 1,509 28,496

Portugal 820 22,353

India 686 21,700

Peru 572 20,914

Sweden 2,021 16,755

Ireland 794 16,671

Austria 522 14,985

Israel 191 14,592

Saudi Arabia 121 13,930

Japan 341 13,141

Chile 168 11,812

Mexico 1,069 11,633

Ecuador 560 11,183

Singapore 12 11,178

South Korea 240 10,708

Poland 454 10,511

Romania 527 10,096

Pakistan 212 10,076

United Arab Emirates 56 8,756

Denmark 394 8,073

Belarus 60 8,022

Qatar 10 7,764

Indonesia 647 7,418

Norway 187 7,345

Serbia 139 7,276

Ukraine 187 7,170

Czech Republic 210 7,138

Philippines 464 6,981

Australia 75 6,661

Malaysia 95 5,603

Dominican Republic 265 5,543

Panama 146 5,166

Colombia 215 4,561

Finland 172 4,284

Bangladesh 127 4,186

South Africa 75 3,953

Luxembourg 83 3,665

Egypt 287 3,659

Morocco 155 3,568

Argentina 159 3,288

Algeria 407 3,007

Moldova 80 2,926

Thailand 50 2,839

Greece 125 2,463

Kuwait 14 2,399

Hungary 239 2,284

Kazakhstan 20 2,191

Bahrain 8 2,098

Croatia 50 1,981

Iceland 10 1,789

Oman 8 1,716

Uzbekistan 7 1,716

Iraq 83 1,631

Estonia 45 1,592

Azerbaijan 20 1,548

Armenia 24 1,523

New Zealand 16 1,456

Bosnia 54 1,431

Lithuania 38 1,398

Slovenia 79 1,366

Cameroon 43 1,334

Slovakia 15 1,325

North Macedonia 56 1,300

Cuba 43 1,235

Afghanistan 40 1,226

Ghana 9 1,154

Bulgaria 52 1,097

Hong Kong 4 1,035

Djibouti 2 986

Ivory Coast 14 952

Tunisia 38 909

Nigeria 28 873

Guinea 6 862

Cyprus 13 784

Latvia 11 778

Andorra 37 723

Lebanon 22 688

Costa Rica 6 686

Bolivia 40 672

Kosovo 19 669

Albania 27 663

Niger 22 662

Kyrgyzstan 8 631

Burkina Faso 39 609

Uruguay 12 557

Honduras 47 519

Channel Islands 29 519

San Marino 40 501

Senegal 6 479

Malta 3 445

Jordan 7 435

Taiwan 6 427

Georgia 5 420

Reunion 0 412

Democratic Republic of the Congo 25 377

Guatemala 10 342

Palestinian Territories 2 336

Sri Lanka 7 334

Mauritius 9 329

Somalia 16 328

Mayotte 4 326

Kenya 14 320

Montenegro 5 316

Venezuela 10 311

Mali 17 309

Isle of Man 16 307

Tanzania 10 285

Vietnam 0 268

Jamaica 6 257

El Salvador 8 250

Paraguay 9 213

Faroe Islands 0 187

Republic of the Congo 6 186

Sudan 16 175

Guadeloupe 12 167

Gabon 2 166

Martinique 14 163

Rwanda 0 153

Brunei 1 138

Gibraltar 0 133

Myanmar 5 127

Cambodia 0 122

Madagascar 2 121

Ethiopia 3 116

Trinidad and Tobago 8 115

French Guiana 0 107

Liberia 8 101

N. Cyprus 4 100

Aruba 2 100

Bermuda 5 99

Monaco 4 94

Togo 6 88

Equatorial Guinea 1 84

Cape Verde 1 82

Liechtenstein 1 81

Barbados 5 76

Zambia 3 76

Sint Marteen 12 73

Bahamas 11 72

Haiti 5 72

Guyana 7 70

Cayman Islands 1 66

Sierra Leone 1 61

Libya 1 60

Benin 2 54

Guinea-Bissau 1 52

Syria 3 42

Saint Martin 2 38

Eswatini 1 36

Malawi 3 33

Zimbabwe 4 28

Antigua and Barbuda 3 24

Angola 2 24

Botswana 1 22

Belize 2 18

Curacao 1 14

Burundi 2 11

Turks and Caicos 1 11

Nicaragua 3 10

Gambia 1 10

Suriname 1 10

Mauritania 1 7

British Virgin Islands 1 5

