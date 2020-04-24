Coronavirus India live updates: Total COVID-19 cases in the country jump to 23,077; death toll at 718

Coronavirus Pandemic Latest News Live updates: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 23,077, while death toll spiked to 718 on Friday, according to latest figures released byt he Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India recorded its sharpest spike in cases with 1,684 cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours. Meanwhile, there are 4,748 recoveries in the country so far. The confirmed coronavirus cases include 17,610 active cases, 4,748 cured/discharged, 1 migrated, and 718 deaths. While some states have relaxed the lockdown rules, others have extended the lockdown beyond May 5. As the lockdown continues to hit the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss the financial package that was announced earlier. Meanwhile, United States which is the worst-hit country in the world, saw a record number of deaths in 24 hours. Around 3,100 people have succumbed to novel coronavirus in the US in 24 hours, while the death toll in the country is past 50,000-mark. The global toll has crossed 1,90,000.

9.34am: India lockdown news: Uttarakhand

Uttarkashi administration books a 6-month-old infant and 3-year-old child for violating lockdown rules. The Revenue Police in Uttarkashi has registered a cases against 51 people, including these kids for flouting quarantine rules during the lockdown.

9.29 am: Kerala coronavirus news: Infant dies of COVID-19

A 4-month-old baby has died of coronavirus in Kerala. The toddler was diagnosed on April 22 and was undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College. The infant had co-morbidity issues comprising heart problems. This is the 3rd coronavirus-related death in Kerala.

9.25 am: Total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 778 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, the highest numbers in the state in a single day. Mumbai is the worst-affected city in the state with 522 new cases recorded in a day. Mumbai has over 4,000 cases now. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country accounting for more than 45% of the total cases in India.

9.20 am: Coronavirus updates: Tripura becomes COVID-19 free

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb said on Thursday that the state has become coronavirus-free after its second COVID-19 patient tested negative. "UPDATE! The Second corona patient of Tripura has been found NEGATIVE after consecutive tests. Hence our State has become Corona free. I request everyone to maintain Social distancing and follow Government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister tweeted.The first patient, a woman from Udaipur town in Gomati district, who had come back from Guwahati right before lockdown began, had tested positive for the infection on April 6.

9.17 am: Coronavirus cases tally in Delhi: 128 more people infected

Delhi registered 128 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The total count of confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital now stands at 2,376 and death toll at 50. Delhi is the third worst-hit state in the country following Maharashtra and Gujarat.

9.13 am: Gujarat coronavirus updates: 217 new cases in 24 hours

Gujarat recorded 217 fres COVID-19 cases in 24 hours. The total tally in the state now stands at 2,624 and death toll is at 112.

9.10 am: Coroanvirus cases in United States

United States which is the worst-hit country in the world, saw a record number of deaths in 24 hours. Around 3,100 people have succumbed to novel coronavirus in the US in 24 hours, while the death toll in the country is past 50,000-mark.

9.07 am: 100 more corona cases in Madhya Pradesh (MP)

Madhya Pradesh recorded over 100 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day with over 80 cases in Indore alone. 5 new deaths were also reported on Thursday in the state. The total number of confirmed cases now stand at 1,699 and 83 deaths, according to Health Ministry.

9.03 am: Lockdown live updates: PM Modi to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday to discuss and finalise the second stimulus package for the industry, the poor and farmers after the lockdown 2.0 ends. An announcement is likely within the next 24-48 hours.

8.57 am: Number of hotspots in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had recently identified and sealed over 721 hotpots (red zones or containment areas) in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the city's Antop Hill, which is a posh locality, is fast emerging as another coronavirus hotspot in city. As per the state health ministry data, 13 out of Mumbai's 24 wards now have around 100 COVID-19 cases each.

8.53 am: Coronavirus hotspots in Maharashtra: Red zones' number down to 5

Maharashtra which the worst-affected state with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India, has seen a fall in the number of its hotspots from an earlier 14 to 5 now. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the doubling rate of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has now fallen to 9 days.

8.50 am: Number of hotspots in Delhi: 3 more red zones identified

Delhi government has added 3 more areas to its list of containment or red zones, taking their total number to 92 in the national capital. Samshi Talab in Mehrauli including A-3 Lake view apartment, Gali number 1 band of Raj Nagar 2 in Dwarka, and house number 15 to 101 in Dayanand Vihar are the latest additions to the list of hotspots in Delhi.

8.47 am: Coronavirus cases jump in India

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country jumped to 23,077, while death toll spiked to 718 on Friday, according to latest figures released byt he Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India recorded its sharpest spike in cases with 1,684 cases and 37 deaths in 24 hours. Meanwhile, there are 4,748 recoveries in the country so far.

8.43 am: Corona live updates: Summer-like conditions can restrict COVID-19 transmission, says US official

A public health official of the Trump Administration said on Friday that sun light, heat and humidity can create conditions that can curb the spread of coronavirus. The results of a just concluded scientific study conducted by the Science and Technology Directorate of the US Department of Homeland Security, announced during a White House news conference on coronavirus, could be good news for India in its fight against COVID-19. "Coronavirus dies at a much more rapid pace when exposed to sunlight and humidity. The virus dies the quickest in direct sunlight. Isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds," Bill Bryan, the Under Secretary of Homeland Security for Science and Technology told White House reporters in the presence of President Donald Trump.

8.40 am: Maharashtra corona cases: 778 new cases in a day, 522 in Mumbai

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country accounting for over 45% of the total cases in the country. Mumbai alone has recorded 522 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours with as many as 4,205 coronavirus cases.

8.37 am: Coronavirus cases in Mumbai: Cases past 4,000-mark

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mumbai stand at 4,025, after 552 fresh cases emerged on Thursday, taking the coronavirus tally in Maharashtra to 6,427.

8.33 am: Total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi

Delhi is the third most corona ravaged state in the country with the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases at 2,248 and 48 deaths. The national capital reported 128 new cases on Thursday.

8.28 am: Coronavirus live updates: India to continue importing medical supplies from China despite faulty test kits

India has taken the decision to continue importing medical supplies from China despite reports of the faulty rapid antibody test kits. Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Anurag Srivastava, in a statement on Thursday said, "In the past two weeks, around two dozen flights departed for India from five cities in China carrying nearly 400 tonnes of medical supplies, including RT-PCR test kits, Rapid Antibody Tests, PPE kits, thermometers etc. Around 20 more flights are expected to bring supplies from China in the coming days, and this is likely to be stepped up considerably in the next few months as our procurement efforts gain momentum."

