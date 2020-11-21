Donald Trump's eldest son tests positive for COVID-19, is asymptomatic

United States President Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Junior, is the latest family member of the President's family to test positive for the coronavirus. A spokesperson on November 20 confirmed that Trump Junior is infected with the virus.

Donald Trump Jr. has also been quarantining with no symptoms, the spokesperson added. "Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out in his cabin since the result," his spokesman was quoted as saying by AFP. "He has been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended coronavirus guidelines."

Meanwhile, Andrew Giuliani, the son of the president's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, also said he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

President Trump has downplayed the severity of the virus and often contradicted public health experts and members of his own administration in their graver warnings about the virus. "I wanted to always play it down," the president said in a March interview, the audio recording of which was made public in September. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create panic."

In the middle of the election cycle, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Their son, Barron, had also tested positive.