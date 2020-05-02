Coronavirus outbreak: WHO chief worried about impact on countries with weak healthcare systems

The pandemic of COVID-19 is clearly still a global health emergency and is of particular concern as it spreads more widely in countries with weak health systems, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday. Three months after the WHO's emergency committee first advised the WHO's director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to declare a public health emergency over the new coronavirus, Tedros said: "The pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern".

Tedros said he had "grave concerns about the potential impact" of the disease "as it starts to accelerate in countries with weaker health systems". "As we have done clearly from the beginning, we will continue to call on countries to implement a comprehensive package of measures to find, isolate, test and treat every case, and trace every contact," Tedros told a briefing at the WHO's Geneva headquarters.

He said the WHO would "continue working with countries and partners to enable essential travel needed for pandemic response, humanitarian relief and cargo operations, and for countries to gradually resume normal passenger travel."

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

Also read: Coronavirus India Live Updates: 223 new cases in Delhi in 24 hours; Maharashtra on edge with tally at 11,506

Also read: Coronavirus crisis: Donald Trump hints at imposing new tariff on China for mishandling virus outbreak