Coronavirus India Live Updates: 2,293 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, biggest jump after lockdown extension

Lockdown 3.0 and India coronavirus latest news: The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 37,336 on Saturday while the death toll from the deadly virus climbed to 1,218, according to latest update by the Union Health Minstry. The country recorded 2,293 cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-hit with highest tally at 11,506 followed by Gujarat at 4,721 and Delhi with 2,738 COVID-19 cases. The central government on Friday extended the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks till May 17 amid rising COVID-19 cases in India. The lockdown 3.0 will be effective from May 4. The Union Home Ministry has permitted different sets of relaxations in red, orange and green zones in its new guidelines, which are aimed at steering India out of lockdown in a staggered manner while reopening the economy. The decision to extend the lockdown came as the countrywide count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases climbed to 35,365 on Friday, according to Union Health Ministry. The confirmed COVID-19 tally comprises 25,148 active cases, 9,064 cured/discharged, 1 migrated and 1152 deaths. India recorded 1,001 new cases in 24 hours with the biggest single day spike in Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in India with total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases at 10,498 along with 459 deaths.

11.18 am: Coronavirus in Bihar

45 fresh COVID-19 have been recorded in Bihar as of 8 am on Saturday. The total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state now stands at 471, including 98 recoveries and 3 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.09 am: Coronavirus lockdown in Maharashtra: List of areas under red, orange and green zones

District Zone

Mumbai-Red Zone

Pune-Red Zone

Thane-Red Zone

Nashik-Red Zone

Palghar-Red Zone

Nagpur-Red Zone

Solapur-Red Zone

Yavatmal-Red Zone

Aurangabad-Red Zone

Satara-Red Zone

Dhule-Red Zone

Akola-Red Zone

Jalgaon-Red Zone

Mumbai Suburban-Red Zone

Raigad-Orange Zone

Ahmednagar-Orange Zone

Amravati-Orange Zone

Buldhana-Orange Zone

Nandurbar-Orange Zone

Kolhapur-Orange Zone

Hingoli-Orange Zone

Ratnagiri-Orange Zone

Jalna-Orange Zone

Nanded-Orange Zone

Chandrapur-Orange Zone

Parbhani-Orange Zone

Sangli-Orange Zone

Latur-Orange Zone

Bhandara-Orange Zone

Beed-Orange Zone

Osmanabad-Green Zone

Washim-Green Zone

Sindhudurg-Green Zone

Gondia-Green Zone

Gadchiroli-Green Zone

Wardha-Green Zone

10.58 am: Delhi coronavirus cases

54 Delhi Police personnel test COVID-19 positive in the national capital on Saturday.

10.48 am: Lockdown extension news

Additional restrictions announced across India: -

Public places

Wearing a face cover is mandatory in all public places

Marriage related gathering shall ensure social distancing with maximum of 50 guests

Funeral or last rites to be held with a maximum of 20 people while ensuring social distancing

All persons in charge of public places and transport shall ensure social distancing

Spitting in public places punishable by fine

Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, etc to ensure the minimum two-metre distance between persons present at shops at all times

No gathering of 5 or more persons to be allowed

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco not permitted in public places

Workplaces

Wearing face cover is mandatory in workplaces

Arogya Setu app to be made compulsory for all employees

Intensive employee training ion good hygiene

All persons in charge of workplaces and transport shall ensure social distancing

Social distancing at workplaces to be ensured through adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc

Frequent sanitisation of workplaces, common areas

Large physical meetings to be avoided

Arrangements for transport facilities to be ensured with social distancing wherever personal/public transport is not feasible

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home

Provisions of thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitisers to be made available at all entry and exit points and common areas

A list of nearby dedicated Covid-19 hospitals/clinics to be made available. Quarantine areas to be marked so that any employee showing symptoms of coronavirus can be quarantined before being rushed to nearest health facility

10.37 am: What's closed in lockdown 3.0?

Besides zone-wise restrictions, the Centre has prohibited a limited number of activities across the country, irrespective of zones. These include: -

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road

Schools, colleges, institutions

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants

Places of large gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gym, sports complex, cultural, social and political and all kind of assemblies

Religious places/places of worship will also be closed for public

10.29 am: Lockdown live updates: Highlights

The Centre has allowed all goods traffic.

No state/UT shall halt the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring nations.

No separate pass needed for the movement of essential goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

States/UTs, basis their assessment of the prevalent situation, may permit only select activities out of permitted activities, as they may deem necessary.

The Centre has permitted e-commerce websites to deliver non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All other activities, that are not particularly banned, will be allowed activities.

10.25 am: India lockdown 3.0 extension

What's allowed in green zones:

All activities are allowed in green zones except the limited number of activities that are prohibited across India, irrespective of the zone. However, buses can operate with up to 50 per cent seating capacity and bus depots can function with up to 50 per cent capacity.

10.16 am: Lockdown 3.0 extension

What's open in orange zones

In addition to the activities allowed in red zones, taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with 1 driver and 1 passenger only.

Inter-district movement of individuals and vehicles will be allowed for permitted activities only. Four-wheeler vehicles will have a maximum two passengers besides the driver and pillion riding will be allowed on two-wheelers.

10.09 am: Lockdown 3.0: Govt extends countrywide curfew till May 17

What's open in red zones; see here

All industrial and construction activities in rural areas, including MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick-kilns are permitted; besides, in rural areas, without distinction to the nature of goods, all shops, except in shopping malls are allowed.

All agriculture activities, e.g., sowing, harvesting, procurement and marketing operations in the agricultural supply chain are allowed.

Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging material will continue to be permitted.

All health services (including AYUSH) are to remain functional, including transport of medical personnel and patients through air ambulances.

Public utilities, e.g., utilities in power, water, sanitation, waste management, telecommunications and internet will remain open, and courier and postal services will be allowed to run.

Most of the commercial and private establishments have been permitted to operate in the Red Zones. These comprise and electronic media, IT and IT enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons, except for barbers etc.

All plantation activities are allowed, including their processing and marketing.

Animal husbandry activities are fully allowed, including inland and marine fisheries.

A large part of the financial sector remains open, which includes banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies.

Operation of homes for children, senior citizens, destitute, women and widows etc.; and operation of Anganwadis is allowed.

9.58 am: India lockdown news: Train with stranded migrant workers reaches Bhopal and Nashik

A non-stop special train with over 300 stranded migrant workers from Nashik in Maharashtra reached Bhopal on Saturday morning. As district administration official said that the train reached Misrod Railway Station on the outskirts of Bhopal. (PTI)

9.49 am: Lucknow coronavirus cases

14 new COVID-19 cases reported at Lucknow's King George's Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday.

9.39 am: Coronavirus India live updates: 12 CRPF Jawans test COVID-19 positive

12 more CRPF personnel have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total tally of these Jawans to 122. They all belong to the 21st battalion of the paramilitary, based in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 area of Delhi. The area was completely sealed after 52 personnel were infected with novel coronavirus and 1 succumbed to the infection over the last few days.

9.19 am: Maharashtra coronavirus news: State records biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra recorded 1,008 fresh novel coronavirus cases in one day along with 26 deaths on Friday, the biggest single-day jump in the last 24 hours. The total count of COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 11,506 and 485 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

9.13 am: Coronavirus deaths in India

The country recorded 71 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 1,218, according to latest date by the Union Health Ministry.

8.57 am: Coronavirus jump in India in 24 hours

The country recorded 2,293 cases, 71 deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra is the worst-hit with highest tally at 11,506 followed by Gujarat at 4,721 and Delhi with 2,738 COVID-19 cases

8.45 am: Total coroanvirus cases jump past 37,000, death toll cross 1,200

The total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India jumped to 37,336 on Saturday while the death toll from the deadly virus climbed to 1,218, according to latest update by the Union Health Minstry.

8.30 am: Coronavirus lockdown: GoM meeting on Saturday morning

The Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting will be held on Saturday morning. This will be 6th such meeting. Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ram Vilas Paswan, Piyush Goyal, Prakash Javadekar, etc will attend the meet.

8.15 am: Coronavirus map live updates: Check BusinessToday.In tracker to get state-wise tally of COVID-19 cases

