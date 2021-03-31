Russia registers world's first COVID-19 vaccine for cats, dogs

Russia has registered world's first animal vaccine against COVID-19, the country's agriculture safety watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor said on Wednesday, March 31.

Immunity lasts for six months after vaccination, the watchdog said.

The inoculation for animals, developed by a unit of Rosselkhoznadzor, was named Carnivac-Cov, the watchdog stated.

Meanwhile, mass production of the coronavirus vaccine for animals is likely to begin as early as next month, Rosselkhoznadzor said, according to a Reuters report. As per Russian scientists, the use of Carnivac-Cov works against virus mutations as well.

Also Read: COVID-19 vaccine: Russia's Sputnik V may be approved by India in next few weeks

Russia already has three COVID-19 vaccines for humans, the Sputnik V being the most well-known of all. The country has also granted emergency approval to two others, CoviVac and EpiVacCorona.

"The clinical trials of Carnivac-Cov, which started last October, involved dogs, cats, Arctic foxes, minks, foxes and other animals," said Rosselkhoznadzor's Deputy Head Konstantin Savenkov.

"The results of the trials allow us to conclude that the vaccine is harmless and highly immunogenic as all the vaccinated animals developed antibodies to the coronavirus in 100% of cases."

Also Read: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to be rolled out soon? Dr Reddy's files application again

Russia's COVID-19 cases surged by 8711 to 4,528,543 on March 29, the anti-coronavirus crisis centre told reporters on Wednesday, adding that the active cases (patients who are undergoing treatment at present) have fallen to 280,073, a new low since mid-October 2020.

The country registered 10,176 recoveries from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the total recovery count to 4,166,172.

Meanwhile, 408 COVID-19 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, down from 409 a day before, taking the total death toll to 98,850, as per the anti-coronavirus crisis centre.