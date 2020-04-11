Coronavirus: WHO warns against early lifting of lockdown

The World Health Organization officials have warned that even though there are some welcome changes in some of the worst-hit countries like Spain, Italy, Germany and France, it is too soon to lift lockdown orders. "WHO wants to see restrictions lifted as much as anyone. At the same time, lifting restrictions too quickly could lead to a deadly resurgence. The way down can be as dangerous as the way up if not managed properly," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Italy has reported more COVID-19 deaths than any other country in the world. Spain is currently second to the US in the number of cases with more than 157,000 patients. The WHO declared Europe as the new epicentre for coronavirus as China saw a decline in reported cases.

Tedros also showed concerns about a large number of infected health workers. He said that as much as 10 per cent of health workers are infected in some countries. He added that healthcare workers from countries like the US and China get infected outside the healthcare facility.

The WHO DG further said that a few others are undertrained to and inexperienced to handle a respiratory pathogen like the coronavirus and are exposed to a large number of infected patients. "This is an alarming trend. When health workers are at risk, we're all at risk," Tedros said.

He also said that other countries, especially some African countries, are seeing an "alarming acceleration" of cases. The virus has spread across 16 African countries. Without a known source and poor healthcare facilities there has been cluster cases and community spread.

"Countries who relatively have the strongest health system have been surprised by this pandemic," Tedros said. "It shows that any system could have gaps and we should have the humility to see to what extend our system is prepared, where are the gaps and how we can improve it for the future," he said.

He said that schools and workplaces must take preventive measures and communities need to aware during the transmission.

