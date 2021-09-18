scorecardresearch
COVID-19: Abu Dhabi cancels entry testing for UAE travellers from Sunday

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations.

Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates' state news agency WAM said on Saturday.

The UAE's capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi removed the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving from international destinations.

