UAE suspends IndiGo flights till August 24

The United Arab Emirates has banned IndiGo from operating flights for a week from August 17 till August 24. The suspension came into effect as the airline reportedly carried passengers who had not undergone a rapid-PCR test at the departure airport.

In a statement, IndiGo said all flights to UAE stand cancelled for a week due to operational reasons.

“Due to operational issues, all IndiGo flights to UAE stand cancelled till August 24, 2021. We have informed all our passengers and will support them with refunds or accommodation in other flights once we resume operations," IndiGo said.

The UAE currently requires every passenger to bring a negative RT-PCR test taken in the last 48 hours with a QR code link for authenticity. They are also required to show a report of negative rapid PCR test, conducted within four hours prior to the departure time. Due to this, airlines ask passengers to reach the airport at least 6 hours before their flight departure time for the UAE.

All three tests must be negative for a passenger to enter the country. This requirement had come into effect from August 5.

Passengers also need an approval letter from UAE authorities for travel. Airline check-in staff at the airport are required to check the test reports before accepting passengers. Further, the documents are checked upon arrival in the UAE.

