‘Death to Khamenei’: Protests start again in Iran over civilian killings

While the majority of Iranians are mourning the deaths of innocent civilians, protesters in the southeast of the country chanted anti-Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slogans on Friday.

According to a human rights organisation, at least 100 detained protesters could still receive death sentences, according to Reuters.

The death in custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman who was detained for "inappropriate attire" in violation of Iran's strict Islamic dress code for women has sparked protests against the government since mid-September.

In a social media video purportedly from Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province, protesters chanted, "Death to the dictator, death to Khamenei!" in reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Up to 2 million members of Iran's Baluch minority reside in the impoverished province, where human rights organisations claim they have long endured oppression and discrimination.

Iran's currency has lost a quarter of its value and fallen to a record low on the free-floating unofficial market since the protests began more than three months ago, as desperate Iranians have purchased US dollars and gold to protect their savings from 50% inflation.

Mohammad Reza Farzin, the country's new central bank governor, told state television on Friday that the bank would intervene in the foreign exchange market to support the rial.

"The (current) exchange rate is distorted ... and we will of course intervene in the free market," said Farzin.

Crowds of Iranian demonstrators gathered at the graves of protesters killed by Iranian security forces during the ongoing anti-government protests in Iran to mark the 40th anniversary of their deaths.

To mark the 40th anniversary of Hamidreza Rouhi's death, a large crowd gathered at his grave in Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery. Protesters chanted, "Death to the IRGC, death to the entire system!"

Rouhi was killed by gunfire from Iranian security forces in November during demonstrations against the government.