Deepika-Ranveer wedding: This is how much a couple's trip to Lake Como will cost

Bollywood's golden couple - Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15. The couple will have two wedding ceremonies, one with Konkani customs and the other with Singhi rituals. Needless to say, all eyes are on the star couple, documenting all of their moves, as well as the venue - Villa Del Balbianello in Lake Como.

The much-sought-after venue, Lake Como, is not only tranquil and beautiful, it has also been the preference of the rich and wealthy since the Roman times. Located in Italy's Lombardy region, Lake Como has been the top choice of aristocrats, businessmen as well as of global stars like David Beckham, Antonio Banderas, George Clooney and Catherine Zeta Jones. More recently, the glorious locales of Lake Como made headlines as the Ambanis and Piramals headed there to throw a weekend-long engagement bash for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

But that's all for the rich and famous. What does the common man have to do to take a lovely, peaceful vacation at Lake Como? How much will you have to save for that trip? If you want to take your partner on a romantic getaway to Lake Como, here's how much you will have to shell out:

Airfare: To begin with, the nearest airport to Lake Como is in Milan. A return trip for one individual from Delhi to Milan will cost anything from Rs 43,000 to Rs 70,000. If the dates kept in mind are December 14, 2018 and December 18, 2018 - factoring in only a weekend - then one may have to spend anything up to Rs 50,000. So, two return trip tickets from Delhi to Milan are going to cost you around Rs 1,00,000.

Train to Lake Como: The best way to travel from Milan to Lake Como is onboard a train, soaking in the exquisite vistas the Italian countryside has to offer. Two return train tickets from Milan to Lake Como will cost you anything from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000. It will, like airplane tickets, depend on different factors including timing and duration. Let's assume it will cost you around Rs 1,800 for two people.

Stay: This is, perhaps, a rather welcoming news as there are accommodations available at affordable rates, if you are willing to stay at home-stays or hostels. Hotels are available from around Rs 4,000 to Rs 45,000 per night. Let's pick a reasonable range that would also offer all the amenities. Such options could come up to Rs 16,000 to Rs 25,000 for two nights. Some hotels may also want you to deposit a certain amount as security that will be fully returned to you when you check-out. So, a reasonable option would come up to Rs 20,000.

Food: Lake Como offers some really good food options from pizza to sea food. Anyone would love to try the finer things in life aka Italian food. Moreover, the vineyards at Lake Como would entice you to try a glass of their finest wines. However, food available at Lake Como is on the steeper side. Let's factor in around Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000.

Other expenses: Travelling within Lake Como and visa expenses are other key amounts that need to be factored in. According to VFS Global, a visa to Italy costs around Rs 4,800, which will be Rs 9,600 for two people. Public transport at Lake Como is very convenient, highly recommended and not very expensive.

So, a trip to Lake Como will range anywhere around Rs 1,50,000 for two people for the weekend, not factoring in stay-over in Milan, if necessary.