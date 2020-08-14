Do you regret all your lies?: Indian-American reporter bluntly asks Donald Trump

A Pune-born Indian-American journalist bluntly asked the US President Donald Trump to his face if he regretted his lies and dishonesty. Shirish Date, the White House correspondent for Huffington Post, asked Trump at a press conference on Thursday: "Mr. President, after three and a half years do you regret at all, all the lying you've done to the American people?"

Soon after the question was shot by the reporter, a visibly uncomfortable Trump asked him to repeat the query. Date followed up with "All the lying, all the dishonesty... You have done." Trump thereafter quietly moved on to another question from another reporter.

This incident is not something new as Trump has been involved in heated exchanges with the reporters during several press conferences during his tenure.

Meanwhile, Trump yesterday said that he intended to deliver his Republican nomination acceptance speech from the White House, according to a media report. Trump, 75, is seeking re-election from the Republican party.

