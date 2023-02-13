'Employs 900,000': UK PM Rishi Sunak is all praise for fashion industry, London Fashion Week

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak believes that fashion might come and go, but the country will continue to remain the leaders in the fashion sector. The UK fashion industry, he said, employs 9 lakh people – something many people do not realise. He also said that the UK is home to some of the biggest names in the fashion industry, including Burberry and Stella McCartney.

Rishi Sunak’s statement comes as the London Fashion Week opens today. In a LinkedIn post, Sunak said, “Something people may not realise, is that the fashion industry employs nearly 900,000 people in the UK and contributes around £21 billion to our economy. Today marks the start of London Fashion Week. With millions of global visitors every year, the event recognises the exceptional people, brands and businesses whose imagination continues to break new ground in fashion globally.”

The UK PM said the heritage products of the US have “global appeal” leading to exports of products from Northamptonshire, Yorkshire and across the Southwest.

He gave examples of British products from the 8,200 businesses, including Johnstons of Elgin woollen and cashmere knitwear, Siobhan Mackenzie’s contemporary kilts and Crockett and Jones’ handmade welted shoes, that are known well for their quality and unique fashion.

The UK is home to iconic fashion brands such as Burberry and designers like Stella McCartney that has spearheaded the use of more sustainable materials, including vegetable leather made from fungi.

“We are also world leaders in fashion education with six of the top fashion universities of the world based here. While fashions come and go, the UK’s leadership in this creative sector will not,” said Sunak.

The London Fashion Week 2023, that will take place from February 17 to 21, will showcase both menswear and womenswear as a hybrid and physical event. Brands such as Accessorize, All Saints, Diesel, Dune, French Connection, Hugo Boss, Michael Kors, Swarovski, Urban Outfitters are some of the participating brands. Burberry will present its first collection under the new creative direction of Daniel Lee.

Also read: ‘For me it’s dharma’: Rishi Sunak on becoming UK Prime Minister