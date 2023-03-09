Ex-Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez's house robbed, thieves steal foreign currency worth millions

Thieves have looted foreign currency worth millions from the house of former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez. The robbery took place in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday (March 5-6) and it came to light on Tuesday. Hafeez and his wife were both not in the house when the robbery took place, Pakistan's Geo News reported.

The robbery took place when Hafeez was busy with the Pakistan Super League and his wife was in Islamabad for some work, the report said.

The uncle of the cricketer's wife filed a complaint at the Defence Police Station. As per the report, the robbers have stolen $20,000, £4,000, €3,000, and 5,000 AED.

Mohammad Hafeez, who retired from international cricket last year, is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League 2023.

Announcing his retirement last year, Hafeez had said he would continue to play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other cricket leagues.

In international cricket, he played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs, and 119 T20s. He scored 3,652 runs with 10 centuries in Tests and 6,614 runs in ODIs.