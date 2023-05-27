France bans short-haul domestic flights from Paris, trains suggested

A ban on short-haul domestic flights came into force in France on Tuesday (May 23), in a move to cut emissions that a minister said was a "world first."

Domestic flights have been banned on short routes that can be covered by train in less than two-and-a-half hours.

Despite the fact that the provision had been included in a 2021 climate law and was already in use, certain airlines petitioned the European Commission to investigate whether it was lawful. The move will mostly affect flights between Paris and regional hubs like Nantes, Lyon, and Bordeaux, with connecting flights remaining untouched.

The law does mention, however, that train services on the same route must be regular, punctual, and well-connected enough to suit the needs of people who would otherwise travel by plane – and capable of accommodating the rise in passenger numbers.

People conducting such trips should be able to travel outbound and return train journeys on the same day after spending eight hours at their destination.

The government has previously secured Air France's compliance with the proposal in exchange for a financial support package for the 2020 coronavirus. Competitors were prohibited from just filling the void.

