France grounds Nicaragua-bound flight carrying over 300 Indians over suspected human trafficking

A Nicaragua-bound plane carrying over 300 Indian passengers has been grounded in France over suspected human trafficking. The aircraft was reportedly detained after an anonymous tipoff.

Special investigators are questioning all those aboard and two people are in custody pending further examination, an Associated Press report quoted the Paris prosecutor’s office as saying.

The prosecutor's office said an anonymous tip signalled that the flight, operated by small Romania-based charter company Legend Airlines, was carrying people who could be victims of human trafficking, the report mentioned further.

It was grounded Thursday after it stopped for refuelling at the Vatry Airport east of Paris, a small airfield in the middle of Champagne country used primarily for charter and cargo flights.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in France on Friday said the French authorities had informed it that a plane with 303 people onboard, mostly Indians, was detained on a "technical halt".

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport," the Indian mission said in a post on 'X'.

"Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," it said.

As per a Le Monde' newspaper report, the national anti-organised crime unit JUNALCO has taken over the investigation.

The newspaper report revealed that after landing in France, the passengers were first kept on the aircraft, but then let out and given individual beds in the terminal building. The entire airport was cordoned off by police.

Passengers were transferred into the main hall of the small Vatry airport, where cots were set up for them to stay overnight on Thursday, the administration for the Marne region told the newspaper.

(With inputs from agencies)

