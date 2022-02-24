Go to nearby bomb shelters: Indian embassy in Ukraine issues third advisory

Indian embassy in Kyiv on Thursday issued a third advisory for all Indian nationals and students who are stranded in Ukraine as Russia has launched its offence on the country.

The embassy explained that martial law being enacted in Ukraine has made movement difficult. It informed Indian students stranded in Kyiv without a place to stay that the Mission is in touch with establishments where they can be put up.

"We are aware that certain places are hearing air sirens/bomb warnings. In case you are faced with such a situation, google maps has a list of nearby bomb shelters, many of which are located in underground metros," informed the Indian embassy in Kyiv. For this, the embassy also provided the official link from the KMDA Kyiv City administration.

"While Mission is identifying possible solution to the situation, please be aware of your surroundings, be safe, do not leave your homes unless necessary and carry your documents with you at all times," noted the Ministry.

Earlier on Thursday, the embassy had informed all Indian nationals in Ukraine that due to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace the schedule of special flights has been cancelled. It added that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

In the first advisory issued on Thursday, the embassy had appealed to the stranded nationals to "maintain calm" and remain safe wherever they are.

"Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the Indian embassy in Kyiv said. It also urged the citizens travelling from western parts of Kyiv to "return to their respective cities temporarily".

