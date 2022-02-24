India cancels special flights after Ukraine closes airspace amid Russian invasion

The Indian embassy in Kyiv on Thursday informed all Indian nationals in Ukraine that due to the closure of the Ukrainian airspace, the schedule of special flights has been cancelled. It added that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.

The embassy further added that it will convey information as soon as arrangements have been finalised, so that Indian nationals can relocate to the western parts of Ukraine. It has urged Indian nationals in Ukraine to carry their passports and necessary documents with them at all times.

It has advised Indian nationals in Ukraine to follow the Embassy's website and social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, posts for updates on the situation in Ukraine. The Embassy also provided five helpline numbers:

+38 0997300428 +38 0997300483 +38 0933980327 +38 0635917881 +38 0935046170

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has stated that it is on standby for evacuation from Ukraine if airspace necessary and government requires it.

IAF told India Today: “will undertake any task which is assigned by the Govt of India”.

Earlier on Thursday, the Indian embassy had issued an advisory to stranded citizens in Ukraine as Russian soldiers launched their attack on Kyiv.

The embassy, in a statement, appealed to the stranded nationals to "maintain calm" and remain safe wherever they are.

"Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit," the Indian embassy in Kyiv said. It also urged the citizens travelling from western parts of Kyiv to "return to their respective cities temporarily".

Meanwhile, Ukraine has closed its air space for civilian flights due to a "high risk" to safety amid Russia's declaration of war on the country.

An Air India flight which was scheduled to land in Kyiv to help bring back stranded Indians had to turn around on Thursday morning amid the Russian military operations in its eastern areas of Ukraine

