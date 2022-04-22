Gold prices slip on Friday; Spot gold reaches $1,950.01 per ounce

Gold prices slipped on Friday, pressured by strength in US Treasury yields, and were headed for their first weekly fall in three.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,950.01 per ounce, as of 0049 GMT. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,952.00.

* Gold is down about 1.3% this week.

* US 10-year Treasury yields extended gains as Federal Reserve officials took a hawkish tone on tightening policy, cementing the view that the US central bank will hike interest rates aggressively as it fights soaring inflation.

* A half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday

* Gold is highly sensitive to rising US short-term interest rates and higher yields, which increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory in the biggest battle of the Ukraine war, declaring the port city of Mariupol "liberated," although hundreds of Ukrainian troops and civilians were still holding out inside a giant steel works.

* Spot silver dipped 0.3% to $24.56 per ounce, platinum eased 0.2% to $966.56, and palladium rose 0.1% to $2,423.81.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 UK Retail Sales MM, YY March 0600 UK Retail Sales Ex-Fuel MM March 0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April 0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Svc, Comp Flash PMIs April 0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April 0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs April 1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs April International Monetary Fund and World Bank conduct their Spring Meetings in Washington (to April 24) 1700 US IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva holds 'looking ahead' discussion at the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings