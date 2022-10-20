'Happy Diwali for Rishi Sunak': Twitterati have a field day as UK PM Lizz Truss resigns

It ended just as everyone was predicting: Liz Truss has resigned as UK's prime minister, just 44 days since taking over the top job, thereby making her stint at 10 Downing Street the shortest one in British parliamentary history. After a stormy session at the House of Commons yesterday over an anti-fracking law, her fate was sealed. But some say her fate was sealed the moment her Chancellor of Exchequer, and close personal friend, Kwasi Kwarteng, presented that disastrous mini-budget, which sent the markets into a tailspin and the British pound to record lows against the US dollar.

Now comes the big question. With Truss' departure, is it time for Rishi Sunak to finally take over the reins of the prime ministership? As per a report in the British newspaper The Times, Sunak's supporters feel that because he was a runner-up to Truss to take over the leadership of the Conservative Party, it is only natural for him to succeed Truss, now that she is out.

In fact, many social media users have already taken to Twitter, sharing their views on who should be UK's next PM.

A user named Michael Otadende posted a video of Rishi Sunak counting flaws in Liz Truss's economy related policies. In the caption he wrote, "Remember when Rishi Sunak told everybody about the pitfalls of Liz Truss’ plans?"

Another user named Arjun too seemed quite confident about Sunak's appointment when he wrote that it's going to be a Happy Diwali for Rishi Sunak.

Veteran journalist and commentator Piers Morgan too weighed in and said that Rishi Sunak is the right person to now lead the country and restore some kind of stability and integrity into the parliamentary pricess. "These are serious times and we need a serious & competent Prime Minister," his tweet added.

However, not all are in favour. Brexit Party Member, Ben Habib sounded not too keen over Sunak's appointment as he wrote that Sunak borrowed more than any chancellor in history and exited during an energy crisis, with supply chains broken and record levels of tax and inflation which were all created by him. "Appoint him as PM at your peril @Conservatives"

Note:@RishiSunak borrowed more than any chancellor in history and exited during an energy crises, with supply chains broken and record levels of tax and inflation; all created by him



Susan Dalgety said that she doesn't care whether Rishi Sunak is “up for the job” or Penny Mordaunt fancies a shot as it is not about the personal ambitions of second-class politicians, but about the lives and future of UK and its citizens. "There must be a general election, not a Tory coronation."

