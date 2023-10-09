'Harvard parents, talk to your kids': Experts slam students justifying Hamas attack in Israel

Hamas' surprise attack and subsequent atrocities in Israel have shocked the world but some Harvard student organizations have blamed the Jewish state for the assault that has, so far, killed 700 Israelis. A joint statement by Harvard Palestine Solidarity Groups said they held Israel 'entirely responsible' for all unfolding violence. This backing for Hamas, a militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, from such a premier institution has troubled many who have expressed concerns about the state of academia in the US.

Robert P George, a professor at Princeton University, said something was "deeply wrong" in academia. "31--yes 31--Harvard organizations have declared that the murders, rapes, kidnappings, and other atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent people are in no way the fault of Hamas, but are rather entirely the fault of... Israel," George said. "Something is deeply, deeply wrong in academia."

31--yes 31--Harvard organizations have declared that the murders, rapes, kidnappings, and other atrocities committed by Hamas against innocent people are in no way the fault of Hamas, but are rather entirely the fault of ... Israel. Something is deeply, deeply wrong in academia. — Robert P. George🇻🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱🪕 (@McCormickProf) October 9, 2023

Velina Tchakarova, geopolitical strategist, said that many elite universities have turned into hubs for neo-Marxist indoctrination of all sorts and parents have zero clue.

Many elite universities have turned into hubs for neo-marxist indoctrination of all sorts and parents have zero clue. https://t.co/QkYau7jwrq — Velina Tchakarova (@vtchakarova) October 9, 2023

Shailendra Malik, a platform engineering, said he had been saying this for almost 15 years before the hoards of left-leaning kids came out and contributed to liberal world order and other debates. "Parents want the best for their kids, and the only thing they see is the International ranking of a university."

He also said that this also leads to another problem: "these university rankings are rigged to keep the Western universities on top purely because of their reach towards the clubs of the political elites of the West."

I have been saying this for almost 15 years before the hoards of left-leaning kids came out and contributed to liberal world order and other debates. Parents want the best for their kids, and the only thing they see is the International ranking of a university.



This also leads… — Shailendra Malik (@eShailendra) October 9, 2023

Ian Bremmer, a political scientist who teaches at Columbia University, urged the parents of Harvard students to have a dialogue with their children. He said a large number of Harvard student organisations blamed Israel solely for Hamas terrorist attacks killing 700 civilians. "Can't imagine who would want to identify with such a group. Harvard parents — talk to your educated kids about this."

large number of harvard student organizations blaming israel solely for hamas terrorist attacks killing 700 civilians.



can’t imagine who would want to identify with such a group. harvard parents—talk to your educated kids about this. pic.twitter.com/q9StJ3MJpf — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2023

Yael Bar Tur, a social media user, said she was ashamed of the statement. "This is the final crack in my broken heart - a joint statement from @Harvard students. I could be sitting in class with these students, watching children brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped, and their mutated bodies torn apart by a jeering crowd - and hear why it’s justified."

This is the final crack in my broken heart - a joint statement from @Harvard students. I could be sitting in class with these students, watching children brutally murdered, raped, kidnapped and their mutated bodies torn apart by a jeering crowd - and hear why it’s justified. pic.twitter.com/UTi60Y2omJ — Yael Bar tur (@yaelbt) October 8, 2023

Referring to the texts that justified the militant group's actions in Israel, Tur said even Hamas did not believe those talking points. "These are the same students who think words are violence. I’m so ashamed. I’m done. Sick to my stomach."

Amnesty International at Harvard, Harvard Pakistan Forum, and Harvard Islamic Society are among the 31 organisation that have jointly issued support to Hamas.

Colin Wright, a science professional, said the world was upside down and it was impossible to comprehend how it became that way, where the most clear evils were held up as good. "We've got a long and treacherous road ahead of us."

The world is upside down. It's impossible to comprehend how it became that way, where the most clear evils are held up as good. We've got a long and treacherous road ahead of us. October 9, 2023

Maarten Boudry, a philosopher and author, called the students who backed Hamas "entitled" and said that this was happening nearer than what many thought. "Hamas is brutally killing, raping & kidnapping innocent young people at a music festival (some not even Israeli citizens), but according to entitled students far away at @Harvard this is all justified and Israel is "entirely responsible". Happening at a university campus near you."

Hamas is brutally killing, raping & kidnapping innocent young people at a music festival (some not even Israeli citizens), but according to entitled students far away at @Harvard this is all justified and Israel is "entirely responsible". Happening at a university campus near you https://t.co/kBNpxP0Ill — Maarten Boudry (@mboudry) October 9, 2023

Rushi, another social media user, said peer pressure in the US academia has increased steadily over the years, especially amongst "elite" institutions. "If you show disagreement amongst a crowd, you will be shamed and made fun of, unfortunately. Surprised something like this (statement backing Hamas) didn’t come from Yale."