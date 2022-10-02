scorecardresearch
News
LATEST
World
Hurricane Ian: Elon Musk, Florida to provide Starlink satellites for connectivity

Feedback

Hurricane Ian: Elon Musk, Florida to provide Starlink satellites for connectivity

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said

"We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida." "We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk agreed to provide the company's satellite internet service, Starlink, for help in response to Hurricane Ian in areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity.

"We are working with Elon Musk and Starlink satellite. They are positioning those Starlink satellites to provide good coverage in Southwest Florida and other affected areas," DeSantis told reporters on Saturday. "We are expecting 120 additional large Starlink units to deploy to Southwest Florida."

TAGS:

BT TV