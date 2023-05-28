'I like to see Fernando win': Verstappen fends off Alonso's challenge to secure Monaco Grand Prix pole

Max Verstappen, the current leader in the Formula One championship, secured pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, narrowly beating out the evergreen Aston Martin driver, Fernando Alonso. Verstappen, acknowledging Alonso's impressive performance, admitted that he too would like to see the Spaniard emerge victorious once again.

Fernando Alonso, a two-time world champion just like Verstappen, has not tasted victory since his time with Ferrari over a decade ago. However, at the age of 41, Alonso is defying expectations with his remarkable skills, challenging the dominant Red Bull team with his competitive Aston Martin.

Alonso initially held provisional pole position until Verstappen unleashed a jaw-dropping lap that secured him the top spot, with Alonso set to start alongside him on the front row. During a press conference, Alonso jokingly suggested that Verstappen could assist him by having a poor start on Sunday's race.

Acknowledging the lighthearted comment, Verstappen chuckled and responded, "I mean, I like to see Fernando win, but I also like to see myself win. It's a tough one; I'll think about it."

The 25-year-old Verstappen expressed his admiration for Alonso, stating that he had grown up watching the Spaniard in Formula One and appreciated his driving style. Verstappen regarded Alonso's longevity in the sport as impressive and believed that he set a great example for aspiring drivers.

"I grew up watching Fernando in F1, and I liked his style, and for him to still be here at 41, it's very impressive and I think it's a great example for people out there," Verstappen remarked. "If you stay committed and believe in yourself, believe in the opportunities that come to you, then you can show something like he's doing right now. But, of course, you need also a lot of natural raw talent with that."

Alonso, since joining the Aston Martin team this season, has achieved four third-place finishes in five races. Sunday's race presents an opportunity for him to improve on those results. Alonso also highlighted the importance of showcasing his speed to a new generation of fans who have been captivated by the Netflix docu-series 'Drive to Survive,' as they may have only witnessed him competing in less competitive cars.

"Maybe... they only saw me fighting for Q3s or something like that or retiring in the race with some smoke at the back," Alonso added. "So, now I think they are surprised that they see me fighting a little bit towards the front."

The Monaco Grand Prix promises an exciting battle between Verstappen and Alonso, both talented drivers with a strong desire to triumph on the iconic street circuit. While Verstappen respects Alonso's achievements and admires his longevity, he remains determined to secure victory for himself. The race is expected to captivate fans, both seasoned and new, as they witness the clash of these exceptional drivers in their pursuit of glory.

