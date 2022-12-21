'I will resign as CEO': Elon Musk confirms he'll step down, run software & servers team

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he will step down as chief executive officer (CEO) of Twitter as soon as he finds a replacement. He took to Twitter to announce the same.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software and servers teams," Musk wrote on Twitter.

This comes after Musk had conducted a Twitter poll earlier in the week on whether he should step down as head of Twitter. He also added that he would abide by the results of this poll.

Interestingly, about 57.5 per cent votes were for "Yes", while 42.5 per cent were against the idea of Musk stepping down as the head of Twitter. Overall, about 1.75 crore people voted in the poll.

Meanwhile, CNBC, on Tuesday reported that Elon Musk is "actively searching" for a new CEO.

Musk acquired Twitter after months of evaluation in October this year and since then a lot has happened at the firm. However, this is the first time Musk has mentioned stepping down as chief of the social media platform.

Wall Street calls for Musk to step down had been growing for weeks and recently even Tesla Inc bulls have questioned his focus on the social media platform and whether that is distracting him from properly steering the electric vehicle business, where he is central to product design and engineering, Reuters reported.

Musk has himself admitted he had too much on his plate, and said he would look for a Twitter CEO. He said on Sunday, though, that there was no successor and that "no one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive."

(With agency inputs)

