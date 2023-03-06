‘If you come here illegally...’: UK PM Rishi Sunak warns illegal immigrants 

UK’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned illegal immigrants entering Britain that every illegal immigrant crossing the UK border will be deported and will not be able to stay in the country. Sunak was speaking to reporters in the UK as the country faces a steady flow of migrants from Europe. Sunak was quoted as saying by Fox News, “Make no mistake, if you come here illegally, you will not be able to stay.”

The Sunak-led Conservative government is expected to push legislation cracking down on illegal immigration with a special emphasis on illegal immigrants arriving in boats across the English channel. The new legislation, if passed, would prevent migrants from claiming asylum in the first place. The legislation would place a duty on the Home Secretary to remove anyone arriving on a small boat to Rwanda or a “safe” third country “as soon as reasonably practicable” and ban them from returning on a permanent basis.

It, however, is not clear how exactly the government is proposing to limit the rights of asylum seekers and also its pledge to deport asylum seekers.

He added illegal immigration is not fair for British taxpayers and those who come here legally. He added that criminal gangs should not be allowed to continue their activities, which he called “immoral trade.” Sunak said, “Illegal migration is not fair on British taxpayers, it is not fair on those who come here legally and it is not right that criminal gangs should be allowed to continue their immoral trade. I am determined to deliver on my promise to stop the boats.”

His comments come at a time when Britain has laws that allow illegal immigrants to claim asylum after they have crossed the border. As per these laws, migrants are allowed to stay while their case is litigated. The UK government has been trying to tackle the rise in numbers of asylum seekers making the dangerous crossing from France to the UK.

