Imran Khan loses majority ahead of no-trust vote on Apr 3

Ahead of the no-trust vote or no-confidence motion on April 3, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has received a massive jolt as its key ally and main coalition partner Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has struck a deal with the Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Zardari confirmed the development in a tweet. He tweeted, “The united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement. Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan.”

MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari also tweeted, “The agreement between the joint Opposition and the Muttahida Quami Movement Pakistan has been finalized.” An MQM-P spokesperson also noted in a statement that the party’s Rabta Committee would meet at their Bahadurabad office at 2pm today to ratify the draft.

The MQM-P’s decision to back the opposition became public after both sides signed a draft prepared by Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab. Signatories include leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, as per news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Khan has claimed that some people are trying to topple the incumbent government with the help of foreign funds, federal minister Asad Umar claimed the PM is ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his claims.

“Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest,” the former Pakistan cricket captain and current PM had claimed in a rally.

The PTI-led coalition was formed with support of 179 members or Members of National Assembly (MNAs) and is left with 164 members in support after MQM-P quit the alliance. Opposition has 177 members of supporters in the national assembly and they don’t need the support of disgruntled PTI MNAs as of now.

In order to complete his term and remain in power, Imran Khan must get the support of 172 members of the 342 member-Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)

Also read: No-confidence motion against Imran Khan tabled in Pakistan Parliament

Also read: Accidental missile firing case: Probe points towards Group Captain

Also read: Pakistan: Imran Khan lauds India's 'independent foreign policy'