Imran Khan’s Moscow visit is proceeding: Pak minster amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain on February 24 said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan's visit to Moscow is proceeding and added that he will return to Pakistan as per schedule.

"Speculations about PM @ImranKhanPTI visit are misplaced. The Visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule," Mr. Hussain said in a tweet.

Earlier it was reported that Mr. Khan is ending his two-day visit to Moscow, hours after Russia began a military operation in Ukraine.

Mr. Khan's Moscow visit was planned more than a month ago and he was expected to focus on Pakistan's energy needs. It was the first visit to Moscow by a Pakistani leader in more than 20 years.

Mr. Khan was to have met with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his arrival on Wednesday, though the Foreign Ministry has not spoken of it. Mr. Khan's decision to still go ahead with the visit despite a growing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine surprised some analysts.

In recent years Pakistan has grown closer to Russia, which has traditional ties with Islamabad's long-time foe and neighbour India. Russia and Pakistan have shared military exercises and grown closer as peace was sought to the relentless conflict in Afghanistan.

