India Canada row: US, UK urge New Delhi not to insist Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence

The United States and United Kingdom on Friday urged New Delhi not to insist Canada to reduce its diplomatic presence in India and expressed concern after Ottawa pulled out 41 diplomats amid the ongoing dispute between the two countries.

Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India after it threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity by Friday, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said.

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government's demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

Tensions flared between India and Canada after Canadian PM Justin Trudeau alleged the potential involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India has rejected the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and also temporarily suspended visa services for Canadian citizens.

Washington has said it took Canada's allegations seriously and, along with London, urged India to cooperate with Canada in the murder probe even as Western powers have been reluctant to openly condemn India. Analysts say the US and the UK do not want to damage ties with India, which they view as a counterbalance to their main Asian rival China.

"Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground," Miller added.

“We expect India to uphold its obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, including with respect to privileges and immunities enjoyed by accredited members of Canada’s diplomatic mission,” Miller said.

"We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India," a spokesperson for Britain's Foreign Office said.

Canada on Friday also said it was temporarily suspending in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities and warned of visa processing delays.

Joly on Friday said Canada had “facilitated their safe departure from India” and had halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and that these services would now be available only at the Canadian High Commission in New Delhi.

Speaking in Ottawa, Joly said: “Unilateral revocation of the diplomatic privilege and immunity is contrary to international law and a clear violation of Geneva Convention on diplomatic relations. Threatening to do so is unreasonable and escalatory."

Trudeau said: "The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they're doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy."

"It's something that has me very concerned for the well-being and happiness of millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent," he told reporters at a televised press conference in Brampton, Ontario.

Trudeau said that the expulsion of some of Canada's diplomats will hamper travel and trade and pose difficulties for Indians studying in Canada.

Around two million Canadians, 5 per cent of the overall population, have Indian heritage. India is by far Canada's largest source of global students, making up for roughly 40 per cent of study permit holders.

The Indian foreign ministry earlier rejected the idea it had violated the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations.

