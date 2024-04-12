Ex-Israeli envoy lauds India on support after Hamas attacks

Former Israeli envoy to India, Daniel Carmon, praised the Indian government over its support for Israel following the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. Carmon said New Delhi sent out a message by putting its weight behind its 'strategic partner'.

"The wonderful ties and the strategic relations between India and Israel are well known. It was only natural and very much appreciated that the government of India made a statement, a very quick one, of support to its strategic partner, Israel. These relations are very strong and will continue," he said as quoted by ANI.

The former envoy said that the international community should stand in solidarity with Israel after the October 7 attacks until all the Israeli hostages are released unconditionally and immediately.

"India knows a thing or two about terrorism and how to confront it," he added.

On hostages still being held by Hamas, the former Israeli envoy said it was an "immense and a terrible crime" to abduct ordinary citizens from their homes.

"The situation right now is twofold... We have to understand that the terrorist organisation that kidnapped our people is committing a terrible crime by taking ordinary citizens from their homes. This isn't part of a war," the former envoy said.

The war in Gaza rages on after Israel launched a counter-offensive in response to the Hamas attacks on October 7. PM Narendra Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attacks in southern Israel that left over a thousand dead and scores injured.