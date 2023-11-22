India resumes e-Visa service for Canadians since its suspension in September: Sources

India has reportedly resumed e-visa services to Canadian nationals, sources told India Today on Wednesday. In October, India restored visa services in some categories including entry visa, business visa, medical visa, and conference visa.

In September, India had suspended the visa services for Canadian nationals after Indo-Canadian bilateral relations touched a new low. Canada PM Justin Trudeau alleged that "agents of the Indian government" were involved in the June killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Canadian citizen.

Trudeau claimed in the House of Commons that there were “credible allegations” of a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Nijjar.

The Indian government has firmly denied "absurd" and "motivated" allegations that it was involved in death of Nijjar, and has demanded Ottawa share evidence to back its claims. It is to be noted that India had formally declared Nijjar as a terrorist in 2020.

India expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official over the case.

Following the soaring tensions, the two nations also exchanged travel advisories. India advised its citizens in Canada, and those contemplating travelling, to exercise "utmost caution" in view of "politically-condoned" hate crimes.

Last month, Canada said it had removed 41 diplomats from India and halted its visa and consular services in Chandigarh, Mumbai and Bengaluru. It said that the services would now be available only at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi.

Later on October 25, India restored visa services in some categories.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during his UK visit said: "We are not ruling out an investigation... (but) if you (the Canadian government) have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence with us. We will look at anything you have to offer."

The resumption of services for all categories of visas comes hours ahead of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's participation in the virtual G20 Leaders' Summit. Trudeau would come face to face with PM Narendra Modi for the first time in the last two months after the diplomatic row.

