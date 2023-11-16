India not ruling out investigation, told Canada to share evidence: S Jaishankar on Nijjar killing row

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Wednesday that India is not ruling out an investigation but asked Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations about the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in that country.

Jaishankar was on a five-day official visit to the UK. He made these comments in response to questions during a conversation with veteran journalist Lionel Barber titled 'How a Billion People See the World' in London.

"If you have a reason to make such an allegation, please share the evidence because we are not ruling out an investigation," Jaishankar said.

He emphasised that Canada has not shared any evidence with India to support its allegation.

The ties between India and Canada nosedived after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged on September 18 that there was a potential link between Indian agents and the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June. New Delhi strongly trashed the charges.

A few days back, Trudeau underlined that a "fight" with India was not something Canada wanted to be having right now but reiterated his allegations and said Ottawa wants to "work constructively" with New Delhi on this "very serious matter".

Days after Trudeau's allegations, India announced temporarily suspending issuance of visas to Canadian citizens and asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in India.

India resumed some visa services in Canada last month. In a release, India’s High Commission in Ottawa stated that the services will resume for entry, business, medical and conference visas. The release said the decision was taken after a “considered review of the security situation that takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Canada called back 41 diplomats from India last month after New Delhi shared its concerns over parity in diplomatic strength.

(With PTI inputs)

