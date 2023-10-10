'India stands firmly with Israel': PM Modi after Netanyahu calls him to share update on war against Hamas

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and provided an update on the ongoing war against Hamas, which carried out the worst-ever attack in years on Israelis on Saturday. In a tweet on Tuesday, PM Modi thanked Netanyahu for providing an update on the situation. He said the people of India stood firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. "India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi said.

I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2023

Hamas, a militant organisation ruling Gaza Strip, carried out a surprise attack on Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and taking nearly 150 hostages. Hours after the assault, Prime Minister Modi in a tweet on Saturday said he was shocked by the 'terrorist attacks' assault and said New Delhi stood in solidarity with Tel Aviv. "Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour."

Netanyahu has declared war against Hamas, which fired thousands of rockets at Israel from Gaza. Now, Israel's defence forces are bombarding Gaza, destroying Hamas targets. In a tweet earlier today, Israel's air force said that over the last few hours, its fighter jets had been striking numerous terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. "Overnight, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis."

Over the last few hours, IAF fighter jets have been striking numerous terror targets belonging to terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip.



Overnight, dozens of fighter jets struck over 200 targets in Rimal and Khan Yunis. pic.twitter.com/ZxLY4xnmn0 — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 10, 2023

Netanyahu on Tuesday said that Israel didn't want this war, it was forced upon it in the most brutal and savage way. "But though Israel didn’t start this war, Israel will finish it." He vowed that Hamas would understand that by attacking Israel, they had made a mistake of historic proportions. "We will exact a price that will be remembered by them and Israel’s other enemies for decades to come."