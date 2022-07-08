India to observe one-day national mourning for Shinzo Abe's death, say PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced one-day national mourning on July 9 in honour of the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who died after being wounded by a gunshot earlier today.

“As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Earlier today, while campaigning for an upcoming election in Nara located in the western part of Japan, Abe was shot at by a local resident identified as Tetsuya Yamagami. Already in a critical condition due to the attack, the former Japanese PM succumbed to his injuries after being airlifted to the hospital.

Moments after his death, world leaders expressed their grief at the demise of the former Japanese leader.

PM Modi took to Twitter to express his grief over the tragedy. PM Modi called Abe, a ‘towering global statesman’ and an ‘outstanding leader’ who “dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place.”

I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2022

PM Modi continued by recalling an earlier time when he worked with Abe. He recalled meeting Abe when he was Gujarat's chief minister and praised the former Japanese leader for his “sharp insights on economy and global affairs” that left a deep impression on him.

Abe served as Japan's prime minister for the greatest period of time before stepping down in 2020 due to health issues. He maintained his position as the party's primary figurehead and was in charge of one of its main factions.



The Prime Minister also shared a picture from his most recent meeting with Abe in Tokyo. ''Always passionate about strengthening India-Japan ties, he had just taken over as the Chairman of the Japan-India Association,'' he tweeted along with the picture.

