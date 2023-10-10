Israel-Hamas conflict: Delhi Police beefs up security outside Israeli Embassy

In response to the ongoing Israel-Hamas crisis, the Delhi Police has increased security around the Israeli consulate and Chabad House. The local police stationed around the embassy in New Delhi and Chabad House, located in Chandni Chowk in central Delhi, has been directed to maintain a tight vigil.

An officer added that authorities have directed to increase the vigil around both the installations, as per a report in PTI.

This comes at a time when about 2,300 Israelis have sustained injuries and more than 700 have died so far in the surprise Hamas attack on Saturday morning.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. Subsequently, it battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 687 Palestinians have been killed and 3,726 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Monday that Israel's fierce offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has “only started.”

“We have only started striking Hamas,” he said. “What we will do to our enemies in the coming days will reverberate with them for generations.”

On Monday, Israel said it was imposing a "total blockade" on the Gaza Strip, including a ban on admitting food and fuel to the area. Gaza is already facing a complete electricity blackout after Israel cut electricity supply to the region after Hamas' attacks on Israel on Saturday.

Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls Gaza, said it would kill an Israeli captive for every civilian house bombed without warning. Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida, said in a video speech that Israel should be ready to "pay the price" in return for the captives' freedom.

While Israel is getting fresh supplies of air defenses, ammunitions and other security assistance from the United States military, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is expected to visit Moscow, news agency Reuters reported.

(With agencies inputs)

