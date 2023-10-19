Israel-Hamas war: Pro-Palestine groups storm US Capitol, demand ‘ceasefire now’

A massive gathering of pro-Palestine demonstrators stormed the US Capitol and demanded an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The demonstration has resulted in the arrest of nearly 300 protesters.

According to a report in the New York Times, the rally was organised by two Jewish anti-Zionist groups, Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now. Around 400 protesters assembled inside the rotunda of the Cannon House Office Building. About 25 rabbis read testimonials from Palestinians in Gaza and recited prayers.

“Ceasefire now” chants echoed in the building. Demonstrators also sang in Hebrew and English, the report added.

The Capitol Police stated that three were charged with assault on a police officer. Protesters were restrained with zip ties before they were led into police vans.

JUST IN: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the individuals at the pro-Palestine protest at the Capitol to be "prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."



She also asserted that the incident was an "insurrection" and is demanding that the Capitol Police hand over all… pic.twitter.com/kO8yKF1FKx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 18, 2023

Hundreds of primarily Jewish protesters are currently in the Capitol’s Cannon building staging a sit-in protest, calling on Biden and Congress to push for a ceasefire in Gaza.



They’re slowly being arrested. pic.twitter.com/mGLELwRj6p — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 18, 2023

Demonstrations are not allowed in the congressional buildings. This protest came two days after a rally near the White House on Monday. The rally was estimated to have drawn nearly 5,000 people.

Activists at the Capitol demonstration called on protesters to attend another such protest nearly the Israeli Embassy in Washington later in the evening. The organisation further plans to participate in a rally with several activist groups at the National Mall on Friday.

Apart from the US, demonstrations erupted in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, Tunisia and other places across the Middle East. These gatherings come after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza, Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital, claimed the lives of 500 people, inviting widespread condemnation from across the world.

Israel said that the IDF had no part to play in the blast and blamed it on the Palestine Islamic Jihad’s misfiring. Meanwhile, Palestinian authorities have accused Israel of a massacre at the hospital.

The Israel-Palestine conflict has killed more than 4,900 people on both sides as it entered the 14th day. A total of 3,540 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict, with over 13,300 others wounded, while over 1,400 were killed and more than 4,475 wounded on the Israeli side.

