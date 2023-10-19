Israel-Hamas war: Israel says it will not prevent aid entering Gaza from Egypt but won't allow from its territory

The Israeli government has said that it will not allow any humanitarian assistance from its territory to the Gaza Strip as long as its captives are not returned. However, it added that it will not prevent any humanitarian aid from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population.

The announcement comes amid mounting international pressure calling for humanitarian assistance to enter Gaza as well as after US President Joe Biden's visit to Israel on Wednesday.

"In light of President Biden's request, Israel will not prevent humanitarian assistance from Egypt as long as it is only food, water and medicine for the civilian population located in the southern Gaza Strip or which is evacuating to there, and as long as these supplies do not reach Hamas," the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

"Any supplies that reach Hamas – will be prevented," the statement read.

Egypt, the only state apart from Israel to share a border with the Gaza Strip, has been stockpiling aid on its side of the border, but trucks have been unable to cross amid Israel's heavy airstrikes in its war with Hamas.

After Hamas launched a devastating attack on Israeli territory on October 7, Israel said it was imposing a "total blockade" on the narrow strip of land that is home to 2.3 million people, cutting electricity supplies and halting flows of food and fuel.

"Israel demands Red Cross visits with our captives and is working to mobilize broad international support for this demand," the statement by Netanyahu's office read further.

Meanwhile, the United States said that Egypt has agreed to reopen its border crossing with the Gaza Strip to allow aid to reach Palestinians.

Joe Biden reportedly discussed aid for Gaza with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi by phone late on Wednesday.

Biden told reporters that Sisi agreed to open the Rafah crossing from Egypt to Gaza to allow about 20 trucks carrying humanitarian aid into the enclave, where people are desperately short of food, water, fuel and other essentials after Israel unleashed a blockade and air strikes 12 days ago, Reuters reported.

However, the President did not give a timeline for the opening. As per US national security spokesman John Kirby, it would occur in coming days following repairs to the road.

Extending unflinching support for Israel, Biden said that Washington will make sure that Israel has what it needs to defend itself, PTI reported.

"The world is looking," he said, asserting that "Israel has a value set like the US does and other democracies, and they're looking to see what we're going to do". He also lauded the courage and commitment of the Israelis calling it "stunning", as per the report.

Biden also announced a $100 million humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Hamas reportedly has about 200 hostages seized during its cross-border attack on Israel on October 7. Militants killed about 1,400 Israelis in the assault. Meanwhile, as many as 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 others injured, according to a spokesman of the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

